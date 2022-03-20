Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool

Competition: FA Cup

Kick-off: 18:00 UK time

Liverpool have named their starting eleven and substitutes for this evening’s FA Cup sixth round fixture at the City Ground against Nottingham Forest.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have already tasted success in a domestic cup competition this season by picking up the EFL Cup and will be hungry to complete a cup double.

They face a Nottingham Forest side hunting promotion from the Championship and who have already put Premier League opposition out of the cup this season in the shape of Leicester City.

Liverpool are without right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold, who has a hamstring injury.

Alisson starts in goal for Liverpool today, while at the back Klopp picks Joe Gomez and Kostas Tsimikas as full-backs, with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk in the centre.

Further up the pitch Liverpool go with Fabinho, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, while Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to make changes from the bench then he has options to call for, including Luis Diaz and Divock Origi.

Liverpool Team vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson, Gomez, Van Dijk, Konate, Tsimikas, Fabinho, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Elliott, Jota, Firmino

Substitutes: Adrian, Thiago, Henderson, Jones, Minamino, Diaz, Origi, Matip, Beck