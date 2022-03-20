Former Premier League striker David Connolly is of the opinion that the Leeds United players lost belief in Marcelo Bielsa towards the end of his stint at Elland Road.

A dismal run of performances brought to an end an otherwise successful spell at Elland Road for Bielsa after the club began to worry about being dragged into the relegation zone.

In his last season in Yorkshire, the Argentine faced injury troubles, but his handling of the poor form was criticised as well, particularly his reluctance to switch from his tactics.

Connolly thinks that towards the end of his spell, Bielsa had lost the dressing room as the players no longer believed that his philosophies would work.

The former Ireland player is not willing to question the commitment of the players towards Bielsa but he feels the players were not too eager to carry out his game plan.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Connolly said: “I think for Bielsa it was a case of, and it is not always the case that the younger manager does best, but it just looked like the players lost belief in him.

“I think they loved him, but I am not too sure they were carrying out his instructions with belief that it was going to change.

“So I think then it’s difficult to remain as the manager.”

After Bielsa’s departure, the Whites lost consecutive matches under new boss Jesse Marsch, but their form has turned around with two victories on the bounce, while the American has also had the benefit of players returning from injury.