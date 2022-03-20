Gary Neville insists that Leeds United must not rush key man Kalvin Phillips back before he is ready.

The Yorkshire giants eased their relegation worries on Friday night with a superb come-from-behind win at Wolverhampton Wanderers to grab three points with a 3-2 result.

Phillips, who has missed the majority of Leeds’ season through injury, was an unused substitute at Molineux and all eyes are on when he is slotted back into the team.

Neville is sure that Phillips returning will give Leeds a big confidence boost, however he also stressed the importance of the Whites making sure he is ready when he does return.

Striker Patrick Bamford was injured against Wolves and some fans believe he was rushed back into action too soon following his own injury troubles.

“There’s a lot of expectation on him, a lot riding on him”, Neville, talking about Phillips, said on Sky Sports.

“But he will bring them huge confidence I’m sure.

“Leeds need to make sure he’s ready when he comes back.”

Whites boss Jesse Marsch will be looking for his side to record a third win on the bounce after the international break when Leeds play host to Southampton at Elland Road.