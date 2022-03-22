Liverpool legend John Aldridge has expressed his strong belief that there is a lot more to come from Naby Keita as niggling injury issues have so far prevented him from having a consistent run of games.

The midfielder has started four of Liverpool’s last six Premier League games, but suffered another injury setback on Sunday in his side’s 1-0 FA Cup win away at Nottingham Forest.

Keita injured his knee at the City Ground and it has been confirmed that he will not be joining his national side Guinea for their friendlies against South Korea and Zambia

Liverpool legend Aldridge sees great potential in Keita and believes he has a lot more to show on the pitch, but stressed niggling injury issues mean he is yet to have a consistent run of games.

Aldridge also feels that centre-back Joe Gomez, who slotted in at right-back against the Tricky Trees, also put in a strong display despite it being his first game back in that position for some time.

“I think there’s a lot more to come from Naby Keita”, Aldridge wrote in his Liverpool Echo column.

“His injuries have hampered him and his run of games.

“He just hasn’t been able to show what he’s got continually.

“Everybody knows there’s a player in there but I just don’t think he’s been consistent enough.

“I thought Joe Gomez had a good game [on Sunday] considering it’s his first game at right back for some time.

“He didn’t look too far off the pace”.

Liverpool have a busy fixture schedule in April and fans will be hoping Keita will not have to spend an extended spell on the sidelines as they continue their quest to seal a quadruple.