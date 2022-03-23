Liverpool Under-23s manager Barry Lewtas has hailed Reds shot-stopper Caoimhin Kelleher for his ability to remain calm even while playing under a lot of pressure.

The Reds academy graduate currently deputises for Liverpool number 1 Alisson and has been able to catch the eye with some strong outings whenever he has been asked to step up.

Kelleher guarded the goal in Liverpool’s EFL Cup triumph over Chelsea last month, and he scored the winning penalty to give his team their first trophy this season.

Liverpool Under-23s manager Lewtas lauded Kelleher for his ability to remain calm in pressure situations and stressed nothing fazes the young custodian

Lewtas added that whenever Kelleher has dropped down from the first team to play for the youth teams, he has been a positive presence around all the other aspiring youngsters in Liverpool’s academy.

“I can’t take any credit for any goalkeeper [like Kelleher]”, Lewtas told The Athletic.

“He has dropped down [to the academy sides] in the past and played a few games for us and was always great around the lads.

“One thing that is for sure is he is as calm playing on the front pitch at Kirkby in front of 20 people as he is playing in front of 50,000.

“Nothing fazes him.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Alisson is the Reds’ goalkeeper of choice for remaining FA Cup games this season, which will further reduce playing time for Kelleher.