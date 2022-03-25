Former AC Milan star Ruben Buriani has insisted that being a Liverpool player means Divock Origi has the quality to be a Rossoneri as well.

AC Milan are in talks to sign the Belgian forward from Liverpool on a free transfer as his current deal at Anfield is set to expire in the summer.

Origi has other offers to join clubs in the Premier League, but he has prioritised joining AC Milan over other options and is claimed to have told Liverpool that he will be leaving at the end of the season.

AC Milan have agreed on personal terms on a four-year deal with the forward and is now waiting to make the pre-contractual agreement official.

With Origi seemingly on his way to the San Siro, Buriani insisted that he has the quality to wear the famous AC Milan shirt.

He stressed that playing for Liverpool means the Belgian has the ability to perform for one of the giants of Europe.

The former Rossoneri told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato: “When a player arrives from Liverpool, he always has something good.

“He has the quality to be at AC Milan.”

Origi is not expected to hit the targets that would automatically extend his contract with the Reds.