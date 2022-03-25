Mark Jackson has expressed his strong belief that the style of football that new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch is looking to implement at Elland Road fits the Whites perfectly and is in line with what the fans expect.

Leeds earned plaudits for the high-octane football they played under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, which got them back into the Premier League and helped them secure a top ten finish last season.

However, many questioned the Argentine’s style of football this season, mainly pointing fingers at Leeds’ struggles at the back as they plummeted down the standings and got embroiled in a relegation scrap owing to poor results, which ultimately cost Bielsa his job.

Marsch, who replaced Bielsa at Elland Road, is now trying to implement his own style of football at the club and first team coach Jackson believes that it will fit the club perfectly.

Jackson explained that the aggression, pressing and playing on the front foot that Leeds have showed in Marsch’s first few games is what fans expect from the players, but admitted it will take some time to get the new system right.

“I think the style of play, what he is going to bring to the club and we have probably already seen, that front-foot kind of football, that pressing, that counter pressing, that aggressiveness on the ball and to me that is Leeds United, that is Leeds United”, Jackson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I have always used to say if teams want to play football against us, we will play football.

“If they want to fight there is no problem, we will have that fight and we will win that battle, not problem.

“So, that style of football what the manager is trying to continue at the club and just tweak a little bit fits perfectly with what the fans expect.

“It is going to take us a little bit of time to get it really, really right and we have got to do that quickly but no, it is going to fit perfectly in my view.”

Owing to the ongoing international break, Marsch has got some additional time to work with his new charges to teach his style of play and he is currently relying on video analysis to get his points across.