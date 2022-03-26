Rangers star Stephen Kelly, on loan at Salford City, has admitted that he was disappointed not to get opportunities at Ibrox in the first half of the campaign.

After an impressive pre-season Kelly only got to make two appearances for the Gers this term, none in the league, with both of them not adding up to 15 minutes of playing time.

The midfielder made his way to English League Two side Salford City in January in the hunt for more minutes as it was clear he was not getting them at Ibrox.

Kelly revealed that he was left frustrated by his lack of game-time, insisting that it was only natural for him to do so.

The youngster spent his previous two campaigns way from Ibrox and he felt that, combined with his experience out on loan along with pre-season, he would get more chances, but they never came.

Speaking to the Rangers Review, Kelly said: “Of course, I was frustrated, especially after my pre-season and two previous loans but I suppose everybody wants to play.

“I think having that six months of not playing, you don’t realise the effect it might have on you in terms of getting back up to speed and how you feel on a pitch.

“I feel my two loans in Scotland did improve me a lot and got me into a good place last summer.

“If you’re not playing you should be frustrated, no matter where it is but I just had to keep pushing and keep pushing and hope that I got a chance but obviously it never really came.”

Kelly has played in every game since making the switch to the Ammies, including playing the full 90 minutes in their last five matches, and has played his part in helping the team make a beeline for the playoffs.