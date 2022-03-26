Former Liverpool winger El Hadji Diouf has told the Reds they must accept Mohamed Salah’s demands to convince him to sign a new contract.

Salah’s contract with the Reds ends in the summer of next year and so far negotiations for a new deal have been drawn out, with a resolution still not on the horizon.

As such, the winger has been linked with a move away from Merseyside, with Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid both credited with an interest.

Diouf thinks that Liverpool must succumb to Salah’s demands and the Egyptian himself should extend his stay at Merseyside and continue his partnership with Sadio Mane.

The ex-Reds player thinks that with Salah well-settled at Liverpool there is no reason for him to uproot his foundations at Anfield and thus he should reject a move to Real Madrid.

“It is obvious that Liverpool must accept Salah’s demands”, Diouf was quoted as saying by beIN SPORTS.

“If I were Salah, I would stay at Liverpool, he can earn more money, he is the best player at the club along with Mane, and with him together they will win a lot of trophies.

“He is 30 years old, and I ask him to play four more years with the Reds.

“A transfer to Real Madrid would mean that he would have to start all over again”.

Salah is having another notable season with the Reds, having contributed with 28 goals and ten assists as Liverpool go in the hunt of the quadruple.