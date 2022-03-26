Mark Jackson has revealed that new Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch and his coaching staff were shocked seeing the support given to the team by the Whites faithful even when results were not going their way.

Ex-RB Leipzig boss Marsch is managing in the Premier League for the first time in his career, having taken the reins at Leeds last month.

Although the Whites fell to defeats in their first two games under Marsch, the club have received unrelenting support from their fanbase as has been the case throughout this season, despite the ongoing campaign being a tough one as they fight for their survival in the top flight.

Ex-Leeds Under-23s boss Jackson, who was promoted to first team duties to support Marsch, revealed that the manager, along with assistant boss Franz Schiemer and first team coach Cameron Toshack, were all taken aback when they saw the Whites fans’ unwavering support for the team even after a loss.

Jackson added that he gave a proper welcome to the new first team coaches and told them to get used to the backing from the fans following their thrilling win against Norwich City at home, as Elland Road erupted in absolute joy.

“Jesse and Frankie [Schiemer] could not believe [the backing], mainly at the Leicester game and then the Aston Villa [game] and I can remember coming out of the hotel we stayed and we were going to the game at home and Frankie said to me, ‘got all these fans outside the hotel and they are clapping, we got beat, we got beat the last game’”, Jackson said on the Official Leeds United Podcast.

“I said ‘well listen, this is how it is, this is what it is like’ and I can remember saying after Norwich game ‘listen, welcome to Leeds, get used to this’, that kind of atmosphere was unbelievable and I think they were taken aback a bit.

“Let us remember that Jesse has managed in the Champions League in some extremely big games and Frankie has been part of that as well and Cameron [Toshack] but yes, they were taken aback by that and I am used to that and that is what I see as Leeds United, that connection with the club and the fans and the city.”

Marsch and his coaching team will be determined to push the Elland Road crowd into euphoria once again on 2nd April when they host Southampton in the league.