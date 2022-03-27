Former Newcastle United star Nobby Solano has warned Magpies midfielder Rodrigo Vilca that when he returns from his loan spell he may find it tough to force himself into the first team mix.

After spending the first half of the season on loan at League One club Doncaster Rovers, the 23-year-old was sent out to his hometown club Universitario in Peru until the end of the season.

Vilca will be looking to enjoy a successful loan spell back in his homeland as he tries to speed his development and return to Newcastle a better player.

Former Magpies star Solano though feels that the influx of cash at Newcastle means that playing first team football for the Magpies just got harder and Vilca faces a battle.

However, he is keen for the midfielder to believe in himself and make things happen.

“It won’t be easy for most players at Newcastle now”, Solano told Chronicle Live.

“Getting into the squad won’t be easy. Rodrigo is still a Newcastle player and he has to remember that.

“Doing well back in Peru can help him a lot. But it’s up to him now.

“He has to get into form, help win games with Universitario and then see where he is next year.

“Look at Man City, they loan players out around the world and some find it hard to get back into the squad so it’s a big challenge.”

Newcastle are expected to further reinforce their squad over the course of the forthcoming summer transfer window and it remains to be seen what plans they have for Vilca.