New Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has made changes to how the first team interact with the Under-23s at the club, according to The Athletic.

Marsch’s predecessor Marcelo Bielsa regularly drew on Under-23s players to help bolster his first team squad and had youngsters training extensively with the senior professionals.

The Under-23s followed the same methods as the first team squad and Bielsa was always keen to look for internal solutions whenever injuries struck.

Marsch however is approaching the Under-23s in a different way and the two squads have become more separate again.

The American has also brought fewer Under-23s players into the first team’s training sessions on a day-to-day basis.

Under Marsch, Leeds are moving from a man-marking system towards a zonal marking system and the Under-23s are also taking the same approach.

Bielsa blooded a host of players from the Under-23s in the Leeds first team and favoured running with a small senior squad.

Marsch could look to move away from that approach by giving himself more strength in depth, which would require bringing in more bodies in the summer transfer window.