Newcastle United Under-23s star Santiago Munoz has insisted that he is happy to work hard on his current loan spell at the club to become part of the Magpies’ project on a permanent basis.

Munoz joined the Tyneside giants on loan from Mexican outfit Santos Laguna last summer, but he has struggled for game time at his new side.

The hitman managed to open his account for Newcastle on Monday in their Premier League 2 comeback win over West Bromwich Albion, in what was also only his second outing in the black and white shirt.

Munoz has revealed that he has enjoyed his spell so far on Tyneside and stressed he is prepared to be patient to possibly break into the first team.

The 19-year-old added that he is happy to work as hard to earn a place in Newcastle’s plans going forward and is hoping the club will sign him permanently.

“It’s been a good experience so far, to get to know the first team players who are Premier League level”, Munoz told Chronicle Live.

“I am preparing to get to my best level and wait for my opportunity.

“That is the project we have.

“Firstly, I must be patient and I know that, I know I need to work but I am happy to work.

“I am on loan and hopefully it becomes permanent.

“I am enjoying every minute, the fans who come to the club, everything – I am so happy to be here.”

Munoz has trained with Eddie Howe’s first team set-up and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle will opt to sign him permanently in the future.