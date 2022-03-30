Victor Orta has revealed that Leeds United were tracking managers with a similar playing methodology to the Whites for a long time and decided to give Jesse Marsch the managerial role at the club as his high-pressure high intensity style suits them.

The Leeds hierarchy decided to part ways with Marcelo Bielsa in February owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League and roped in Marsch as his successor.

Bielsa managed to ingrain his own philosophy of football into the Whites during his spell at Elland Road and sporting director Orta and his fellow decision makers were tasked with bringing in a manager that would suit the club’s identity as the Argentine’s replacement.

And Orta has revealed his team had been keeping tabs on a number of managers to find a candidate that suited Leeds’ methodology of playing and Marsch managed to convince him that he was the man with his high pressure, high intensity football and his motivation to do well at the club.

Orta added that Marsch’s arrival has kickstarted a transition from “Bielsa-ball”, but only in a moderate amount as the new boss’ style is in line with the identity of Leeds.

“We have been analysing his [Marsch] methodology and game model for a long time”, Orta was quoted as saying by Spanish sports daily Estadio Deportivo.

“We made a filter to look for teams that had a similar game model [to Leeds and were looking] for a long time because just as we follow footballers, we also follow coaches and were analysing.

“I liked his model of high pressure, of intensity.

“It seemed to me the transition, despite the change, would be quite moderate.

“I liked his motivation, his way of understanding the importance of the transition.

“We had many points in common.

“There were many candidates, they were filtered down and that decision was made by weighing up the pros and cons.

“Obviously, information was collected from other players, managers, people who have worked [with him].”

Having registered back-to-back wins in the league, Leeds have built a seven-point cushion above the drop zone and they will look for a third win on the trot at the weekend when they host Southampton.