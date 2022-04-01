Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has tipped his hat to Watford manager Roy Hodgson, dubbing the experienced boss “on fire”.

Watford are due to take on Klopp’s Liverpool this weekend as Hodgson looks for points against his former club to aid the Hornets’ bid to survive in the Premier League this term.

Hodgson’s prior job was at Crystal Palace and many felt that at the age of 74 he was turning the page on management, but he returned to try to rescue Watford and Klopp has tipped his hat to him.

He believes Hodgson is organising Watford well and knows exactly how to handle every situation.

Klopp admits he would not want to be managing at the age of 74, but conceded that it suits Hodgson, who he thinks still looks fresh.

“I don’t know why Roy did it to be honest, but he’s still on fire”, Klopp told a press conference.

“He’s still on fire and he’s still organising the team really well.

“He doesn’t get carried away by anything anymore and he’s super, super experienced.

“It will be a joy to see him again. I already said goodbye to him and now it’s hello again.

“He must be about 40 years in management, so wow.

“He still looks fresh. It’s right for him, but it will not [managing at 74] be right for me.”

With Liverpool playing Watford in Saturday’s early kick-off, taking all three points would put the Reds top of the Premier League, even if only temporarily.