Cody Drameh, on loan at Cardiff City from Leeds United, has revealed he has yet to speak to Jesse Marsch about his future at Elland Road and understands why the two have not touched base.

There has been a change in management at the Yorkshire club since Drameh moved to the Cardiff City Stadium on loan in the January transfer window.

With the seasons both in the Championship and the Premier League approaching the final stretch, questions about Drameh’s future have come to the fore, though the 20-year-old insists that it is not something he is thinking about at the moment.

“I know a lot of people ask me this question but I just want to get through these remaining games and in the summer think about what I need to think about and go from there”, Drameh said at a press conference.

“I’m fully focused on these next games.

“I can’t really give too much away, I know you’re trying to get me to answer but I’m focused on the next games.”

Leeds now have a new manager in Marsch, but Drameh admits that he has not yet had the chance to speak to him.

Drameh insists that he fully understands Marsch focusing on the job he has at hand at Leeds and hopes to have a discussion in the summer.

“I haven’t [spoken to him].

“I understand that because obviously, he’s focusing on a big job he has to do at Leeds.

“Likewise, for me, I’ve got to focus on a big job I’ve got to do at Cardiff. I guess in the summer we’ll meet.”

However, Drameh has not been cut off from contact and has kept in touch with Mark Jackson, who was recently promoted from Under-23s boss to the first team staff.

“I’ve spoken to Mark Jackson a few times.

“He’s a very good guy, he keeps in touch with me and I’ve kept in touch with him as well and congratulated him when he got the promotion to the first team.

“I was really happy for him because he’s a really, really nice guy.

“He tells me to keep up the performances.”

Drameh has not missed a single league game since joining the Bluebirds and has contributed towards three goals for his side.