Leeds United’s players welcomed a day off granted by boss Jesse Marsch with open arms, as a break from work under former boss Marcelo Bielsa was a luxury, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Whites witnessed a sea change in the summer of 2018, when Bielsa took over at Elland Road, as he revolutionised the club on and off the pitch.

Bielsa managed to ingrain his high-octane style of football into his charges at Elland Road on the back of an extremely demanding training regime, which also included the infamous ‘murderball’ sessions.

The Argentine rarely handed his players a day off during his lengthy spell in Yorkshire, which ended in February, owing to a poor run of results in the Premier League.

Former RB Leipzig boss Marsch was roped in as Bielsa’s replacement in late February and he has started to mould the Leeds players into playing in his football philosophy.

Marsch handed his players a day off during his first month in charge at the club and they greeted it as if Christmas had arrived as it was rare to get a break from work under Bielsa.

The American has been able to make a good impression at Elland Road and back-to-back wins in the league has boosted the positivity among the players and the fanbase.

Marsch believes in handing his players a day off when possible, a key change from the Bielsa era.

Leeds will look for a third win on the trot at the weekend when they host Southampton in the top flight.