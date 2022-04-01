Ian Rush is of the view that Liverpool’s upcoming Premier League clash against Watford will be a very dangerous test for the Reds, given their lack of preparation time, while they are set to face a Hornets side that will be set up to play on the counter attack.

The Reds are locked in a tight title race with league leaders Manchester City, who just hold a one-point lead at the top of the table with eight rounds of games left to play.

Liverpool’s next test in the league comes at home in the shape of relegation candidates Watford, led by new boss Roy Hodgson, at the weekend.

Although the Merseyside giants are heavy favourites going into Saturday’s clash, Reds legend Rush insists it will be a dangerous test for the home team, given they have little time to prepare during the international break.

Rush added that Hodgson will be setting up his team to sit back and hit Liverpool on the break, while some of Jurgen Klopp’s men returning from international duty could carry little niggles or still be fatigued.

“Players will no doubt be coming back from international duty with little niggles and maybe a bit of fatigue, so this is a really dangerous game for Liverpool, especially as Watford haven’t given up hope of survival”, Rush wrote in his Gambling.com column.

“With the mid-week internationals and the early kick-off, there’s very little preparation time for Klopp, which concerns me.

“Hodgson will set his side up not to concede and they’ll look to hit Liverpool on the break when the opportunity arises.

“These types of games are very dangerous.”

Watford were thumped 5-0 by Liverpool when they met earlier this season and the Anfield faithful will be hoping for another mauling at the weekend.