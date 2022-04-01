Cody Drameh believes that his loan spell at Cardiff City from Leeds United has changed him as a player and has given him what he was looking for.

After featuring in five top-flight games for the Whites during the first half of the season, Drameh pushed for a loan move to Cardiff City and former Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa sanctioned it.

The Leeds defender has so far featured in 14 league games for Steve Morison’s side, helping set up three goals for his team-mates.

The full-back is feeling the benefits of his loan stint and insists he has changed his playing style to cope with the demands placed on him in Wales.

Drameh thinks that as well as growing on the pitch at Cardiff, he has also grown off the pitch, with the spell as a whole giving him what he was looking for.

“I think in my playing style it’s changed a bit because of the roles I’ve been asked to do”, Drameh explained at a press conference.

“I play a bit more attacking at Cardiff compared to Leeds.

“There’s a lot of stuff that’s changed in my game.

“As a person, handling situations a bit better.

“Speaking to the media – I didn’t really speak to the media before when I was at Leeds but I’ve picked up a lot of stuff from watching interviews.

“It’s exactly what I wanted.

“I’ve started all my games I’ve been available for here. It’s just about the game time, the experience and hopefully showcasing my ability.”

Drameh is likely to be assessed by new Leeds boss Jesse Marsch in the summer when his loan spell at Cardiff ends.