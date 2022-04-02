Newcastle United have taken Aston Villa starlet Tristan Goodridge on trial and he has already played for the Magpies, according to Chronicle Live.

Goodridge came up through the academy at AFC Wimbledon before transferring to the Villans in the summer of 2019.

After being put through his paces at Under-18s level, the young winger became a mainstay in the Premier League 2 this season for the Villans.

The starlet has made 17 appearances in the league for the Under-23s, a further four in the EFL Trophy, and in total recorded five goals and the same number of assists this season.

Goodridge is now on trial with Newcastle though and played against Middlesbrough on Friday in a 4-2 defeat for the Magpies Under-23s.

In the Premier League 2 Division Two match, the winger started for the Magpies, but was withdrawn after the first half.

The Villa starlet is on the verge of leaving Aston Villa and is on trial with the Magpies for the whole of this month.

Goodridge will be hoping to impress the Magpies with his displays on the pitch and convince the hierarchy to sign him.