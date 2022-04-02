Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has insisted that Kalvin Phillips is getting closer to starting a game again and could be in the eleven next weekend, after being on the bench against Southampton.

Phillips recently returned from a serious hamstring injury and got his first game today in a 1-1 draw at Elland Road against Southampton.

The midfielder came on for the last 24 minutes and looked good as Leeds earned another point on their way towards securing their Premier League future for next season.

Marsch is being cautious when it comes to getting Phillips back into the team and he is happy with the performance he saw from the 26-year-old midfielder in his first outing since being injured.

He admits that is massive that Phillips is back at such a crucial period of the season and there is a good chance that he could be in the starting eleven when Leeds visit Watford next weekend.

Marsch said in a press conference when asked about Phillips potentially starting again: “It takes some time. More than a cameo. The performance we needed.

“I know what he means to the group. He’s Leeds through and through in the way he plays and handles himself.

“It’s a big moment for us to get him back and closer to full fitness.

“Big possibility from the start next weekend.”

Phillips has been reduced to just 13 Premier League appearances this season for Leeds due to his hamstring injury.