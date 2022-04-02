Former Leeds United defender Matt Kilgallon is convinced that Whites starlet Joe Gelhardt is going to be a special player and says there is a case for starting him in games now.

Gelhardt, 19, has wowed Leeds fans with his potential and firmly broken into the club’s first team set-up this season.

However, first Marcelo Bielsa and now Jesse Marsch have been reluctant to throw Gelhardt into the starting eleven despite striker Patrick Bamford suffering repeated injury issues.

Gelhardt again started on the bench for Leeds on Saturday in their 1-1 draw with Southampton, with Marsch only throwing him into the action on the hour mark.

Kilgallon thinks there is a case for starting Gelhardt now, but regardless he is convinced the young striker is a special talent.

“You’ve got Gelhardt who is going to be special from what I’ve seen. He’s got something about him and he knows how to use his body”, Kilgallon said post match on BBC Radio Leeds.

“He is earning the right to start.

“He’s coming on and doing everything right.

“He’s a handful, smashes the centre-half, doing everything right.

“There is a decision to be made, but Gelhardt will have his time, there’s no doubt about that.”

Bamford could miss the rest of the season through injury and it remains to be seen how heavily Marsch relies on Gelhardt for the end of season run-in.