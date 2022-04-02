Former Leeds United star David Prutton has insisted that there is no reason why Joe Gelhardt cannot fill in for the injury Patrick Bamford at Elland Road.

Bamford’s season has been stricken with injury and the game against Wolves last month proved disastrous as he injured his foot and is out for a considerable period of time.

The Whites have had to cope with Bamford’s absences in a variety of ways, including playing Dan James as a striker, but a silver lining for them has been the emergence of the youngster Gelhardt.

With the Whites readying themselves for life without Bamford for some time, Prutton thinks there is no reason why Gelhardt cannot be taken into consideration as his replacement.

“There is a level of work rate that he [Gelhardt] brings although with any young player you also have to look at the quality and the consistency of output which comes with minutes on the pitch”, Prutton wrote in his Yorkshire Evening Post column.

“But with Patrick being out there is a position there now for someone to stake their claim to be that starting centre forward between now and the end of the season and I don’t see why Joe can’t be part of that pack.”

Prutton admits that Gelhardt is not a straight replacement for Bamford, but feels what he brings to the pitch should leave the Whites fanbase giddy with excitement.

“Patrick for Joe is by no means like for like but what Joe brings that possibly Patrick doesn’t, should have Leeds United fans very, very excited indeed”, Prutton added.

Gelhardt only made his debut for the Whites this term, but his performances have left the supporters salivating at his prospects and he handed manager Jesse Marsch his first win at Elland Road by scoring in injury-time against Norwich City last month.