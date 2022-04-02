Leeds United starlet Cody Drameh, who is on loan at Cardiff City, does not believe the Premier League 2 prepares players adequately for the demands of senior team football.

Drameh played regular Under-23s football in the Premier League 2 for Leeds before sealing a loan move to Cardiff and experiencing Championship football.

Justifying his decision, Drameh revealed that at the time he felt that he had outgrown Under-23s football and hence decided to make the switch.

The Leeds starlet admits that he would advise other youngsters in his position to make loan moves in order to make sure they are playing senior football to aid their development.

“I’m not going to disrespect Premier League 2 because it’s a very good league but I did feel I had outgrown it on a football level”, Drameh told a press conference.

“The step up from Premier League 2 to Championship is massive but I would encourage players to try and get out and play men’s football as soon as possible.

“I don’t think Premier League 2 prepares you for certain things in men’s football.”

The Leeds contracted defender admits that switching from the Premier League 2 to the Championship is demanding.

“The step-up is quite a big one.

“I don’t think it’s anything that anyone can’t handle.”

The Leeds United academy graduate has been an important member of Steve Morison’s Cardiff side since joining and will be looking to return to Elland Road an improved player.