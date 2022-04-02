Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is of the view that Patrick Bamford’s team-mates being so quick to console him after his injury is proof of how tight-knit the squad is at Elland Road.

Bamford’s already injury-riddled season was deal another blow after he came off against Wolves last month and he is sidelined again for a good amount of time.

Upon coming off, the Whites star was consoled by his team-mates Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips, among others.

Matteo is delighted to see the Whites squad showing sympathy for Bamford and he thinks that highlights the solid and caring group of players at Elland Road.

The Whites legend did admit though that in his time in Bamford’s situation, he would have been told to not mope and would have received no sympathy, but he is glad the Leeds players are sticking together.

“That shows how solid that group is”, Matteo said on LUTV about the players gathering round to support Bamford after him coming off with injury.

“When a player like Pat comes off, we don’t know the extent, but it looks like a bad injury and the players just got around him straight away and it’s great to see that.

“Probably wouldn’t have happened in my time, to be honest, I would have been told to get on with it.

“I didn’t get a cuddle I’ll tell you that, we didn’t get any cuddling.

“Nowadays it’s a different era and it is nice that they have got that, I suppose it’s like a bond or friendship, you have to have mates as well.

“Everyone doesn’t get on with everyone, but one thing at Leeds United we’ve seen is we stick together, all of us we stick together.”

Bamford is expected to miss more many of the games in the current run-in and the jury is out on whether he will feature for Leeds again this season.