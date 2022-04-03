Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has issued a blunt and to the point reaction to the Magpies’ 5-1 loss at Tottenham Hotspur.

Eddie Howe took his Newcastle side to the capital looking to put further distance between the Magpies and the relegation zone in the Premier League.

Newcastle took the lead in north London through Fabian Schar, but then Tottenham levelled through Ben Davies and in the second half stamped their authority on the game.

Spurs scored four times in the second half as Matt Doherty, Heung-Min Son, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn struck to send Newcastle heading back north on the end of a heavy defeat.

Ghodoussi took to social media to react to the result when the final whistle blew.

The Newcastle co-owner wrote on Twitter: “Bad day.”

Newcastle took 3,000 fans down to London to back the side and they have been left disappointed by their side’s collapse.

Next up for the Magpies however is a run of three home games on the trot with visits from Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace.