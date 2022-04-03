Eddie Howe has told his Newcastle United side they must respond following their 5-1 thrashing at Tottenham Hotspur as a run of home games loom.

Howe saw his side taken apart by Tottenham in the second half of the Premier League clash in north London and from being 1-1 at the break they slipped to 5-1 behind at the final whistle.

The Newcastle manager feels the nature of the Premier League is that if a team are not at their best then they are always liable to be beaten, as the Magpies were.

He told his players they will need to respond and respond quickly, with a run of home games coming up giving Howe hope that Newcastle’s luck will turn.

“I think this is the league we’re in; you can easily taste defeat if you’re not at your best”, Howe said on BBC Radio 5 live.

“In the second half we fell away.

“We’ll have to come back fighting.

“We now have a run of home games where we’ve had a run of away games and a really testing schedule for us.

“We need to respond and respond well.

“We hope so [that being back at home will help], there’s no guarantee and you have to perform”, he added.

Newcastle have home clashes against Wolves, Leicester City and Crystal Palace to come, before they then head on the road again, to strugglers Norwich City.