Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to welcome rivals Celtic to Ibrox this afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst leads his side into the Old Firm encounter sitting three points behind Celtic and with a goal difference 14 fewer than their rivals.

Rangers have to make do without key man Alfredo Morelos this afternoon as the Colombian striker is injured.

The last meeting between the two teams this season at Ibrox saw Rangers run out 1-0 winners, but the last time the two clashed, in February at Celtic Park, Celtic grabbed a comprehensive 3-0 win.

Rangers have Allan McGregor in goal this afternoon, while at full-back Van Bronckhorst selects James Tavernier and Calvin Bassey.

Centre-back sees Rangers pair Connor Goldson and Leon Balogun.

Further up the pitch Rangers start with Ryan Jack, John Lundstram and Aaron Ramsey, while Joe Aribo and Ryan Kent support Kemar Roofe.

Van Bronckhorst has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up today, including Fashion Saka and Scott Arfield.

Rangers Team vs Celtic

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Balogun, Bassey, Jack, Ramsey, Lundstram, Aribo, Kent, Roofe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Sands, Arfield, Diallo, Sakala