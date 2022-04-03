Watford midfielder Moussa Sissoko has made it clear that the Hornets will take stock of their strengths and shortcomings as they need to know them before the game against Leeds United.

The Hornets lost 2-0 to title-chasing Liverpool this weekend and they will stay in the relegation zone for another week at least.

Next up for them though is Leeds, a team they could still catch and getting a win against the Whites at home will be a big boost for the Hornets as they still have to play other sides near them in Burnley and Everton.

Sissoko thinks showing good performances at home will be key in their challenge to stay up this term, but is conscious it will be hard to get a win in all of their remaining matches at Vicarage Road.

The midfielder thinks that it is necessary that the Hornets seek out what is working for them and what is not before the clash against Leeds as they will need it in the game.

“We know that the massive games will be at home”, Sissoko was quoted as saying by Watford’s official site.

“We have four games at home and they will be very important for us, so we will need to win all of the games at home, but it won’t be easy.

“We have to make sure we stick together and we give everything on the pitch.

“If we do that, I think we will stay up with the performance today against one of the best teams in the world.

“I think there are a lot of positives to take.

“Now we are going to learn about what we did good and what we didn’t do good.

“We are going to need it for our next game against Leeds United at home.”

The Whites have picked up seven points from their last three games and they will be looking to keep the run going against the Hornets at Vicarage Road next weekend.