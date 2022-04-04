Crysencio Summerville has turned on the style in front of Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch, netting a hat-trick in a 4-0 win over Crystal Palace for the club’s Under-23s.

Summerville was handed a start in the Under-23s game, as Leeds played host to Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 Division One clash.

He wasted no time in impressing Leeds boss Marsch, who was watching on at Elland Road, and scored after just three minutes.

🎩🪄 What a performance! A hat-trick for Crysencio Summerville! pic.twitter.com/MisEH4DCHw — Leeds United (@LUFC) April 4, 2022

Summerville struck again in the 56th minute, while he then scored Leeds’ fourth two minutes from time.

The Dutch winger has yet to feature for Leeds under Marsch, having remained an unused substitute in recent Premier League games, and he will hope his performance for the Under-23s puts his case forward.

There was one negative for Leeds on the evening however.

Striker Joe Gelhardt was forced off through injury in the 38th minute with what Leeds believe is a dead leg.

All eyes will be on whether Summerville is handed minutes on the pitch by Marsch this coming weekend when Leeds take on Watford in the Premier League.