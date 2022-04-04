Joel Matip believes that Liverpool team-mate Thiago Alcantara is the safest person to give the ball to and admits it seems like the midfielder has more than two eyes in his head.

Thiago has increasingly come into his own for Liverpool this season and is expected to be a key man in the coming games as the Reds chase a quadruple of trophies.

Matip knows all about his team-mate’s qualities and feels when it is time to pass the ball there is no one safer to give it to than the former Bayern Munich man.

The defender admits he sometimes wonders whether Thiago has only two eyes in his head given how superb his vision is and dubbed him “incredible”.

“He is ball security personified”, Matip told German magazine Kicker.

“He creates extra gaps with his movements and embodies the high art of football.

“I don’t know how many eyes he has in his head.

“But what he does is incredible.”

Liverpool will be hoping Thiago is in fine form over the course of this week as the Reds face Benfica in the Champions League on Tuesday night and then Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.