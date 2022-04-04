Garth Crooks believes Leeds United simply could not have continued to play the style of football they did under Marcelo Bielsa and have benefited from having Jesse Marsch in charge.

The Yorkshire giants sacked Bielsa as boss despite his cult figure status at Elland Road, with American coach Marsch drafted in to replace him.

Leeds have now collected seven points from a possible nine to boost their hopes of survival in the Premier League and Crooks feels the Whites are making steady progress.

The former top flight striker believes that Leeds simply could not have afforded to continue playing the kamikaze style they followed under Bielsa.

“Leeds meanwhile look like they are making steady progress under new coach Jesse Marsch”, Crooks wrote in his BBC column.

“They simply couldn’t continue to play the kamikaze football they were under Marcelo Bielsa, no matter how attractive it had become.”

Leeds have a crunch clash against strugglers Watford coming up at the weekend and beating the Hornets at Vicarage Road could all but end thoughts of relegation.

Roy Hodgson’s Watford have conceded 14 goals in their last six league games, picking up just four points.