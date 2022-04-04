Leeds United believe that striker Joe Gelhardt has suffered a dead leg after he was forced off in an Under-23s game.

Gelhardt, who has excited Leeds supporters with his potential, was playing in the Under-23s clash against Crystal Palace at Elland Road on Monday night.

He only lasted for 38 minutes of the Premier League 2 Division One game before he had to come off and was replaced by Archie Gray.

Gelhardt appeared to have an issue with his left leg and there were instantly worries over how bad the injury could be.

However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds’ initial belief is just that Gelhardt has suffered a dead leg.

The Whites will assess his injury and hope that nothing serious has occurred.

Leeds are already without striker Patrick Bamford due to injury and there have been calls for Gelhardt to start games for the first team.

He did not start against Southampton at the weekend when Leeds played out a 1-1 draw in the Premier League, but was introduced off the bench at Elland Road.