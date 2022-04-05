Fixture: Benfica vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Portuguese outfit Benfica in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are hot on Manchester City’s heels in the Premier League, but are also determined to make progress in the Champions League, a competition they won in 2019.

The Reds start as big favourites to see off Benfica, who are third in the Portuguese league, but Klopp is wary of Darwin Nunez and Rafa Silva.

The last time the two sides met, in the Europa League in 2010, Liverpool thrashed Benfica 4-1 at Anfield, but lost the first leg of their quarter-final tie in Lisbon 2-1.

Alisson is in goal for Liverpool this evening, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as the full-backs. In central defence, Virgil van Dijk partners Ibrahima Konate.

Midfield sees Klopp deploy Fabinho, Naby Keita and Thiago Alcantara, while Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

If Klopp needs to make changes he has options on the bench to call for, including Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool Team vs Benfica

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson, Fabinho, Keita, Thiago, Mane, Diaz, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jones, Minamino, Jota, Tsimikas, Matip, Elliott