Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch insists that the immediate focus for him is to maintain the Whites’ Premier League status before then kicking on.

Marsch was entrusted with the task of saving Leeds United’s Premier League status after a string of disappointing performances put their campaign in peril.

The Whites have since won two and drawn one of their five matches under the American and have taken themselves away from the drop zone.

Marsch insists that he wants Leeds to climb up the Premier League ladder and establish themselves more and more in the top flight in the near future.

The focus for now though will be on sustaining their ability to stay in the league and then move on from there in the summer to strengthen the unit even more.

“I want this club to be everything it deserves to be”, Marsch told BBC Radio Leeds.

“I want this club to just day by day, year by year, just see if we can climb the ladder a little bit and establish ourselves more and more.

“I know how important it was to get back to the Premier League and to be in this competition again – and certainly our focus right now is to maintain our ability to stay in this league.

“Then in the summer we have to really think: ‘OK, how do we really implement a plan that can help us stage by stage, step by step, get bigger and bigger and better and better?'”

Leeds take on fellow strugglers Watford in their next match on Saturday.