Chris Sutton has questioned why Aaron Ramsey was left on the bench during Rangers’ 1-0 loss at Braga in the Europa League on Thursday night.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst led his side into the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie looking to take a positive result from the trip to Portugal.

Braga produced a good first half display though and took the lead five minutes before the break when Abel Ruiz struck.

Rangers struggled to get going to find a way back into the game, as Connor Goldson missed a good opportunity with a header, and it ended 1-0 on the night.

Van Bronckhorst made three changes with Borna Barisic, Joe Aribo and Kemar Roofe being brought on, but Ramsey was an unused substitute.

And former top flight striker Sutton does not understand the Wales international being left on the bench.

“Not the worst result for Rangers but they didn’t do enough in the final third”, Sutton wrote on Twitter.

“Aaron Ramsey left on the bench.

“Surely these are the games he was signed by Rangers for?”

Rangers have to turn around a one-goal deficit in the second leg as they look to progress and all eyes will be on whether Ramsey is involved.