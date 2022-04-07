Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is clear that Aaron Ramsey was fit to play against Braga, but says he preferred other options in Portugal ahead of the Wales star.

Ramsey was named on the bench for the first leg of Rangers’ Europa League quarter-final tie with Braga on Thursday night.

The Gers were trailing 1-0 at the break and struggled to create in the second half as they looked to get back into the game, but Van Bronckhorst did not turn to Ramsey.

The Juventus loan star finished the game on the bench as Rangers slipped to a 1-0 defeat which they will now need to overturn in the second leg at Ibrox.

Van Bronckhorst revealed post match that Ramsey was fit to play, but he preferred other midfielders who he thinks did a good job on the evening.

“He was fit, but you know I have a big squad”, the Dutchman said on BT Sport.



“I think the midfielders who played today did well.

“Of course with the substitutions we had Joe [Aribo] coming on and with Ryan [Kent] on a yellow already, so I think the substitutions went really good.

“There are more games to play and we will use all the players we have.”

Headlines were made in the January transfer window when Rangers beat off competition from a host of clubs to sign Ramsey on a loan deal, but the Wales international has so far struggled to make an impact.