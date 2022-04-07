Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell believes Giovanni van Bronckhorst will stick with Kemar Roofe up front against Braga tonight despite his poor performance against Celtic.

With Alfredo Morelos out for the rest of the season, Van Bronckhorst has a major headache up front with limited options to choose from.

Roofe got a start against Celtic but didn’t do much in Rangers’ 2-1 defeat at home, which badly damaged their hopes of retaining the league title this season.

The Rangers boss has a decision to make ahead of the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie against Braga tonight when it comes to who could lead the line for his side.

Bell conceded that Roofe was poor against Celtic but feels Van Bronckhorst will stick with him as he has the ability to hold the ball up and help the team to get up the pitch in European games.

The former Rangers star said on the Go Radio Football Show: “Kemar Roofe – again I felt that as if he was quite isolated on Sunday in that game.

“I don’t think he had his best game but I think GVB will stick with him tomorrow night [tonight].

“In Europe, he can get them up the pitch a little bit more, he is clever with his body strength and he has got experience.

“He has done well in European games so I think he will be looking to give him another opportunity.”

The Rangers manager also has the option of starting Fashion Sakala up front if needed against Braga.