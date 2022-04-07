Jesse Marsch has hailed Leeds United starlet Crysencio Summerville for his work ethic and professionalism and stressed he will be one of the players that will be under consideration for more first team opportunities next season when there will be five substitutions available.

The winger has clocked up game time in the Premier League this season under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, but he is yet to play under Marsch although he is regular presence on the bench.

Summerville impressed for Leeds United Under-23s in their latest win, scoring a hat-trick against Crystal Palace in the Premier League 2 Division One.

Marsch has revealed that the Dutchman has grown a lot since he took charge and hailed him for his strong work ethic and professional behaviour.

The American stressed that Summerville, along with Joe Gelhardt, Sam Greenwood and Charlie Cresswell, will be under consideration for more first team opportunities next season, when the five substitutions rule will come into effect.

“[Summerville has] played fantastically for the Under-23s”, Marsch told a press conference.

“He has grown since I have been here.

“I’ve talked to him about his behaviour and mentality, what he needs to be like when he shows up here, how to adapt to our style, the tactics and behaviour.

“[He has] grown a lot in the past month.

“[His] professional behaviour and work ethic shows up in his performance.

“Five subs in the future – I think of him, Joffy, Greenwood and Cresswell, who deserve more chances to play.

“Shame I can only use three for now.

“I would love to have Cry in more important moments for us.”

Summerville will be determined to keep improving his performances on the pitch and possibly convince Marsch that he is ready for more Premier League football this season.