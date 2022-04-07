Former Rangers goalkeeper Cammy Bell is worried about the Gers’ ability to handle the weight of expectations against Braga in the Europa League tonight.

Following their disappointing Old Firm defeat on Sunday, Rangers will be looking to enhance their chances of being in the Europa League semi-final when they take on Braga tonight in Portugal.

Rangers have made it to the quarter-finals of a European competition for the first time since making the UEFA Cup final in 2008 and are slight favourites to beat Braga over two legs and reach the last four.

And Bell conceded that the fact that Rangers are favourites and are expected to beat Braga is something that is making him wary ahead of the game.

He pointed out that no one expected Rangers to beat Borussia Dortmund earlier in the tournament and so the pressure was not on them.

The former goalkeeper is unsure about how the players will handle the pressure of being the favourites against Braga.

Bell said on the Go Radio Football Show: “My fear is that I think a lot of Rangers fans now are expecting them to go and beat Braga.

“You look at the Dortmund game, against Dortmund they were complete underdogs.

“Even when they went over to Germany and came back with a lead, people were still thinking Dortmund were going to get through.

“Whereas [tonight], there is an expectation amongst Rangers fans that they are going to beat Braga and Braga are a good team.

“This is a huge opportunity, an opportunity where Rangers can get a result and will get a result, but whether they can handle the expectations and the pressure is the big question for me.”

With the title looking out of their reach, Rangers are hoping to do something in the Europa League and the Scottish Cup this season.