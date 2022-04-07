Rangers star Scott Arfield insists there is no doom and gloom around the Gers’ 1-0 defeat at Braga and they are confident they can turn the tie around at Ibrox.

The Scottish champions struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Portugal as a first half goal won the game for the hosts.

Arfield feels that the second leg will be a different game and Rangers are capable of creating more back at Ibrox.

He told BT Sport: “I don’t think it will be the same game. I think we can create more chances than we did here.

“It was always going to be a difficult game. We come away with a loss, we wanted to win the game and bring a better result back.

“But we’re still in this tie. It’s only half time and we’re confident we can get the job done.”

Arfield is clear that Rangers remain upbeat despite the loss and are confident they have set the stage for another famous night in Ibrox in the return leg.

“There’s no doom and gloom about this whatsoever.

“We wanted to win the game and we’ve not won the game, but we’ve set it up next week for a cracker.”

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst chose to play Fashion Sakala in attack for the Gers at Braga with key striker Alfredo Morelos out for the rest of the season due to injury.