Liverpool loan star Neco Williams has been nominated for the Championship Goal of the Month Award for his second strike in Fulham’s win against Swansea City.

Fulham routed Swansea by a scoreline of 5-1 last month to continue their promotion push and Williams managed to get on the scoresheet twice.

The Liverpool loan star scored the fourth and fifth goals for the London team on the day and his second strike saw him receive praise.

A beauty. 😍 Of course that @necowilliams01 strike has been nominated for GOTM. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿#FFC — Fulham Football Club (@FulhamFC) April 8, 2022

Williams received the ball just outside the penalty area, which he first decided to settle by controlling on his chest and then letting go, in the process executing an exquisite volley.

The right-back’s strike has now been put up for the Goal of the Month award for March, capping off a good month for Williams.

Although not reaching the heights of February, March saw Fulham pick up seven points from four games and Williams scored the first goals of his Cottagers spell in the game against Swansea.

Williams’ competition is Ravel Morrison’s well-worked chip for Derby County against Barnsley and Nottingham Forest star Djed Spence’s long-range effort against Queens Park Rangers.

The game against Middlesbrough earlier in the week was the first Williams had missed for Fulham, with his appearances so far amounting to ten with two goals and same number of assists.