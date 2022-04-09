Slaven Bilic is of the opinion that Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe will be eager for his players to prove he does not need Neymar next season.

After their big-money takeover a host of names have linked with the Magpies, even between windows, and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar has appeared as one of them.

Although suggestions that Newcastle could pursue Neymar have been rubbished, it is a mark of Newcastle post-takeover as under the previous ownership it would have been highly unlikely that a name such as the Brazilian would be linked with them.

Bilic thinks that Howe is in an enviable position where he has the bounty of the Magpies’ new owners to work with in the summer.

At the same time, Bilic feels Howe will desiring performances from his players until the end of the season that will not make him go for drastic action like pursuing Neymar.

Speaking on Premier League TV after the win over Wolves, Bilic said: “He’s in a great position with that [the summer recruitment] because the board, they cannot wait to spend money, to make a great Newcastle.

“Eddie can tell them [the squad] don’t wait until the end of the season and to knock on my door then and ask me what’s my situation now.

“Show me, prove yourself now, week-in week-out for seven games and if you play good I am not going to ask for Neymar.”

While Newcastle spent big in the January transfer window, Howe has been credited with bringing the best out of Fabian Schar and Joelinton, players already at Tyneside before the takeover.