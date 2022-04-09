Leeds United manager Jesse Marsch has insisted that his side are still fighting for their lives in the Premier League this season and is certain that the league table will get tighter by the time his side play again this month.

The Whites managed a confident 3-0 win away from home at strugglers Watford and have a nine-point lead over teams in the relegation zone at the moment.

Leeds have picked up ten points from their last four league games and many believe that the club are now more or less safe and will be in the Premier League next season.

However, Marsch stressed that he is not getting complacent especially as his side are not getting much luck when they are on the pitch and are fighting to earn everything they are getting.

With Leeds not scheduled to play until 25th April again, the American conceded that the break would have been tougher had they not got the desired result at Watford.

However, the Leeds boss is certain by the time they play Crystal Palace the league table will again tighter towards the bottom.

Asked about the relegation fight, Marsch said in a press conference: “[We are] still in it.

“Everyone else is getting results.

“Weak penalties in some of these games, but we can’t buy one. We have to fight for everything. I’m okay with that.

“Sixteen days tough to see if we hadn’t got the result.

“By the time Palace comes the table will be tight again.

“[We] focus on ourselves. [It] got us to where we are right now. [We are] working every day.”

Leeds are 16th in the league table, but they have played three more games than Burnley who are 18th at the moment.