Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo is highly impressed by Whites starlet Crysencio Summerville, particularly with the aggression he shows on the ball.

Summerville made his debut for Leeds’ senior side this season and his exploits with the Under-23s have only increased the hype around him.

The young winger has been involved in the Under-23s’ last three victories for the full duration, getting in total four goals, with a hat-trick against Crystal Palace earlier in the week.

Matteo likes what he has seen of Summerville so far and he loves that the youngster is always aggressive on the ball and wants to create chances.

The Whites legend thinks that getting amongst the goals is a great step forward for Summeville and his hat-trick against the Eagles will have got the attention of manager Jesse Marsch.

“Obviously more to come from him”, Matteo said on LUTV about Summerville.

“Hopefully we see more of him.

“He’s obviously got lots of talent.

“What I liked about him [against Crystal Palace] is he looked quite aggressive on the ball when he got it.

“He was trying to make things happen and I love that.

“He’s got a bit of pace, he’s got a bit of creativity, but bringing goals now as well, you notice that straight away.

“Hat-trick, so Jesse Marsch will be thinking let’s have a look at him properly.

“He is the kind of player who can impact a game and make things happen for others as well.”

In total, Summerville has made 13 appearances for the Under-23s this season, netting seven times, and with first-team experience already under his belt he will be hoping to get even more opportunities for the senior team next season.