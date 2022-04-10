Fixture: St Mirren vs Rangers

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 12:00 UK time

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst has picked his side and substitutes to lock horns with St Mirren in the Scottish Premiership this afternoon.

The Gers were in Europa League action on Thursday night and suffered a slender loss in Portugal against Braga. While Rangers are likely to have one eye on the return, Van Bronckhorst will want a morale boosting win this afternoon.

Celtic hold a nine-point lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and any failure by Rangers to pick up all three points today would likely end lingering hopes of catching their rivals.

St Mirren head into the match having lost four of their last five league games and sit third from bottom.

Van Bronckhorst picks Allan McGregor in goal today, while at the back he selects James Tavernier and Borna Barisic as full-backs, with Connor Goldson and Filip Helander in the centre.

Further up the pitch Rangers have John Lundstram, Aaron Ramsey and Joe Aribo, while Ryan Kent and Kemar Roofe support Fashion Sakala.

Van Bronckhorst can turn to his bench to shake things up if needed and his options include Amad Diallo and Scott Wright.

Rangers Team vs St Mirren

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Lundstram, Ramsey, Aribo, Kent, Roofe, Sakala

Substitutes: McLaughlin, King, Balogun, Sands, Davis, Kamara, Wright, Arfield, Diallo