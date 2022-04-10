Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing believes Fabinho did not do enough to stop Kevin De Bruyne’s goal in the Reds’ 2-2 draw with Manchester City.

A thrilling Premier League contest at the Etihad Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw as the title race remained as it was before kick-off.

Manchester City produced a dominant performance, but could not shake off Liverpool, who made sure that they left their rivals with a share of the spoils.

De Bruyne gave Manchester City an early lead as he went past Fabinho and beat Alisson with a shot, and Spearing thinks the Brazilian did not do well enough.

The former Red said on LFC TV post match: “Fabinho did not defend De Bruyne well enough.

“He let him go past him [and it was surprising] especially someone of Fabinho’s calibre.”

Spearing also feels that Manchester City won the majority of the second balls and throughout the game were the dominant force in that regard.

“I think they were winning second balls as well and at any level that’s a massive thing.

“City dominated everything.”

Just one point separates the two teams at the top of the league table and they are due to lock horns again in the FA Cup semi-final next weekend at Wembley.