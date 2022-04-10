Former Premier League star Damien Delaney is of the opinion that if Liverpool need to be better in one area of the park next season, it is midfield.

The Reds lost Georginio Wijnaldum on a free last summer but did not feel the need to replace him with a signing in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have relied on the experience of Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Fabinho, as well as the creativity of Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita and emerging star Curtis Jones.

Delaney thinks that Liverpool will look at signing a midfielder in the summer as while Keita has done nothing wrong they need another world-beater like Thiago.

Speaking on Off The Ball, Delaney said: “Midfield is probably an area they will look at in the summer.

“They’re probably light in quality there.

“Keita’ s come in and done reasonably well but I think it’s time Liverpool went out and brought a real top class midfielder like Thiago.”

The former Crystal Palace star thinks with Henderson getting on in years, he will be 32 next season, the midfield is liable to become the one area on the field where the Reds have a weakness.

“Henderson’s slowing down a little bit now”, Delaney added.

“That’s probably the one area where they have weakness.

“In an amazing team, that’s probably the one area where they could strengthen.

“Midfield is an area Liverpool could look at in the summer.”

Liverpool have already made progress on taking up an attacking midfielder for next season, with claims being made that an agreement has been reached with Fulham star Fabio Carvalho, who they only failed to sign in January because of the deadline passing.