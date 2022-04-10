Fixture: Manchester City vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 UK time

Liverpool have confirmed their starting eleven and substitutes for this afternoon’s crunch Premier League clash at league leaders Manchester City.

The Reds have won ten of their last 12 league games, conceding just five goals in the process, but they have not beaten Manchester City since a 2019 fixture at Anfield.

If Liverpool can take all three points from the Etihad Stadium then they will go top of the league table, with just seven games then left to play.

Victory would also set a new club record in terms of consecutive away wins, with eight in a row in all competitions recorded so far.

Jurgen Klopp picks Alisson in goal today, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are full-backs. In central defence, Liverpool have Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip.

In midfield, the Reds play Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara, while up top Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah lead the attack.

Klopp has options on the bench if he needs shake things up, including Luis Diaz and Curtis Jones.

Liverpool Team vs Manchester City

Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Thiago, Mane, Jota, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Tsimikas, Diaz