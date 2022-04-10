Manchester United legend Nemanja Vidic is of the view that Virgil van Dijk is a superb centre-back and bemoaned the fact he plays for Liverpool and not the Red Devils.

As Manchester United £80m signing Harry Maguire continues to face the wrath of the fans, Van Dijk has been in stellar form for the Red Devils’ rivals.

The Liverpool centre-back’s season was cut-short last term after injury, but any worries that he would come back not into his element have been dismissed as he has played a vital part in the Reds’ quest for the quadruple.

Vidic thinks Van Dijk is indisputably one of the best centre-backs in the world and could even be the best around.

The Red Devils legend praised the physicality and air presence of Van Dijk, while bemoaning that he plays for Liverpool and not Manchester United.

Speaking to The Athletic, Vidic said: “Virgil van Dijk is one of the best — if not the best — centre-back in the world.

“He’s good physically and in the air.

“He has great ability.

“He’s grown a lot as a player since I first saw him play for Celtic.

“It helps that he’s in a good team, too.

“His weakness is that he’s playing for the wrong club!”

Van Dijk has turned out to be a worthy signing for Liverpool, repaying his fee in excess of £70m with consistently good performances and helping his team win a handful of trophies, among them the Premier League and the Champions League.